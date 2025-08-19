<p>Jaipur: A woman and her lover were arrested in connection with the murder of her husband in Kheirathal Tijara district here, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Laxmi Devi, the wife of Hansram, and her lover Jitendra Sharma, the son of the married couple's landlord, were nabbed Monday night, they said.</p>.<p>The two, who had decamped after dumping Hansram's body in a plastic tank, confessed to the crime during questioning, police said.</p>.<p>The incident that took place in the Kishangarhbas Police Station area came to light on Sunday.</p>.Rajasthan: 20 tourists stranded in Ranthambore as safari vehicle breaks down.<p>Superintendent of Police Manish Chaudhary said the two were detained from a brick kiln in Alwada village of Alwar district.</p>.<p>"Initial investigations indicate that Laxmi and Jitendra plotted the murder in a bid to conceal their affair. The victim, Hansram, was killed on the night of August 15. The body was later found inside a blue plastic drum on the roof of their rented accommodation," he said.</p>.<p>Laxmi had borrowed the drum from her landlord, saying she needed it to store water.</p>.<p>The couple's three children, whom Laxmi and Jitendra had taken away with them, were restored to their grandfather, the SP said.</p>.<p>'Blue drum' became an emblem of marital violence, and supplied content to a rash of memes earlier in the year when a merchant navy officer was found dead in a blue plastic drum covered with dry cement in Meerut.</p>.<p>The body of Saurabh Rajput, 35, was dismembered and dumped in the drum, allegedly by his wife Muskan Rastogi, 28, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. </p>