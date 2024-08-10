Memes and emails leave lasting impact on environment: Report

While sharing and receiving memes is the the most relaxing part of many people's routines, it is not a shocker that hardly anyone has wondered how much energy it would use up.

However, as per a recent research, the majority of data stored in the cloud falls into the category of 'dark data' which means that it is used once and never visited again. This implies that all the memes and jokes that we share online are currently sitting in a data centre somewhere, using up energy.

"...Absolutely, data does have a negative environmental impact," the publication quoted Ian Hodgkinson, a professor of strategy at Loughborough University as saying.

The professor clarified that contrary to the popular assumption that data is carbon neutral, every piece of data, be it an image or an Instagram post has a carbon footprint attached.

“So when we’re storing things in the cloud, we think about the white fluffy cloud, but the reality is, these datacentres are incredibly hot, incredibly noisy, they consume a large amount of energy.”

While one image will certainly not destroy the planet, a cumulation creates a big impression in terms of energy consumption. The study found that 68 per cent of the data used by companies is never used again. Meanwhile, each standard email equates to about 4g of carbon.