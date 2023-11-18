Tracing turtle trafficking routes in India

While the illegal trafficking of freshwater turtles and tortoises decimates native Indian species, turtles imported into the country to satiate the pet trade demand often end up as invasive species in India’s lakes and rivers. For instance, the red-eared slider—a native of the USA but found even in lakes of Bengaluru—is the most popular pet turtle globally that has been heavily traded for years. It is included in the list of the 100 most invasive species worldwide.