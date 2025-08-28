Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

Turbulence affecting air travel to increase under continued global warming, says study

A stronger wind shear is created in jet streams -- which are fast-moving air currents flowing around the planet at high altitude -- due to conditions driven by climate change.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 12:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 12:35 IST
Climate Changeenvironmentair travel

Follow us on :

Follow Us