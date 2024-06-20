What actually makes avocados bad for the environment?

Lancaster: The soaring demand for avocados in Europe and North America has led to a trebling of global production in just over 20 years. However, this popular fruit is increasingly controversial because of the environmental impacts of farming and distributing them around the world.

These issues are not inherent to avocados themselves, which could still be a part of a sustainable, healthy diet. But rather they reflect some of the deep-rooted problems associated with their production.

Avocados are native to Central and South America, where the warm, temperate climate provides ideal growing conditions. There are hundreds of varieties, however the one that most of us are familiar with today is the Hass variety, which can be traced back to a single tree planted almost 100 years ago.