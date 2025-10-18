<p>In the deserts of southern Australia, scientists have been captivated by tiny, shimmering glass fragments scattered across the vast, arid landscape. Formed under extreme heat and pressure, these delicate shards have puzzled researchers for decades, as they are neither volcanic in origin nor human-made.</p>.<p>Recent geochemical and isotopic studies reveal that the fragments are evidence of a massive asteroid impact that struck Earth millions of years ago. The mystery deepens because the crater such a catastrophic collision would have produced remains undiscovered—possibly buried or eroded by time. These glassy remnants, now identified as a new type of tektite called ananguites, act as time capsules, preserving clues about Earth’s violent geological and extraterrestrial past.</p>.<p>“What makes the discovery even more intriguing is that, although the impact must have been immense, scientists have yet to locate the crater. Understanding when and how often large asteroids have struck Earth also helps assess the risk of future impacts—an essential aspect of planetary defence.</p>.<p>“While the Australasian tektites formed about 780,000 years ago and are spread across half the globe, these tektites are much older, and their discovery suggests a previously unrecognised giant impact.”</p>.<p>Tektites are natural glass fragments created when a high-energy asteroid impact melts Earth’s surface rock, ejecting molten debris across vast distances. Traditionally, tektites have been found in specific regions and linked to known impact events. However, the newly discovered glass fragments from southern Australia stand apart.</p>.<p>Researchers analysing thousands of samples stored at the South Australian Museum identified 417 pieces that did not match the chemical profile of known tektites. Detailed analysis conducted in France confirmed that at least six of these fragments shared a chemical composition with rare samples first discovered decades ago.</p>.<p>“These glasses are unique to Australia and record an ancient impact event we didn’t even know about,” explained Fred Jourdan, a geochemist at Curtin University.</p>.<p>The study, part of a larger research project led by Emeritus Professor Pierre Rochette of Aix-Marseille University, underscores both the destructive power of past impacts and the importance of studying them.</p>.<p>The full research paper, “A new tektite strewn field in Australia ejected from a volcanic arc impact crater 11 Myr ago,” is published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.</p>