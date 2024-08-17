When waste becomes black gold

Composting is one of the easiest steps towards a more eco-conscious life. I reuse old plastic tubs or boxes by first making holes and then layering them at the base with dried leaves and twigs (brown waste) from our small garden. Then I spread the day’s kitchen waste — vegetable and fruit peels (green waste) — over it. I avoid adding cooked food to the compost as it leaves a foul odour. I cut down bigger chunks of vegetable waste, remove petals from flowers and chop down big watermelon pieces into small segments before putting them all into the bin so that the process is faster. I then layer it again with brown waste. Brown waste is hard to find every day. So I sometimes use market-bought coco peat or saw dust from timber mills. Dried waste absorbs the moisture from the green waste. Too much moisture in the bin can lead to rotting. Again too much brown waste will make it too dry. So layering is important to maintain the right amount of moisture. I did this every day until the bin was full. I let it be for about two months before harvesting. Earthen pots can also be used as compost bins. They have natural pores so we don’t have to make any holes.