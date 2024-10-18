Indian crows threaten native Kenyan birds

The crows have dramatically reduced the populations of birds native to Kenya, said Kirao Lennox, research scientist at conservation group A Rocha Kenya.

"They are now predating on our indigenous species, targeting nests, eggs, chicks, and even adult birds," Lennox said. "Without natural predators to keep their numbers in check, they are overwhelming the ecosystem, leading to the decline of native species."

Since being deployed, the starlicide has killed around 200 crows in a month in the coastal town of Watamu, said Eric Kinoti, a crow control officer at A Rocha Kenya.

Kinoti said the crows have also been seen along the road connecting the port city of Mombasa to Nairobi. He fears the crows could decimate biodiversity within Kenya's capital city, especially in Nairobi National Park, home to hundreds of bird species.

"We don't want them to get to Nairobi," he said. "When they enter into that ecosystem, they are going to totally eliminate the other bird species."