Maharashtra wildlife SOS helps leopard cub reunite with mother; moment captured on camera

In a stirring wildlife rescue operation, a female leopard cub was successfully reunited with its mother after being found near a sugarcane field in Waghale village, situated in Shirur Forest Range of Pune district in Maharashtra.

The cub, estimated to be nearly 2 months old, was discovered by a vigilant farmer who promptly informed forest officials, initiating a chain of events that led to the cub’s rescue, treatment, and ultimate reunion by Wildlife SOS and the Junnar forest division.

During the sugarcane harvesting season, mewling of leopard cubs in the fields is a common sound. On Sunday in Waghale village, a female leopard cub was found distressed in a sugarcane field. The farmer, recognising the need for immediate intervention, contacted the Maharashtra Forest Department, who swiftly responded to the call for assistance.

Upon being informed by the forest department officers, the Wildlife SOS and Junnar forest division teams, along with the veterinarians, travelled nearly 70 km to reach the rescue location. After a comprehensive health assessment, the team identified the cub as a female, nearly 2 months old, with minor wounds and scratches on her paws. Additionally, she displayed signs of dullness and dehydration.

Dr Adithyan N, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said: “We focused on providing the cub with the necessary medical care, including fluid therapy to address dehydration and ointments in the form of topical medication for the wounds. After ensuring her good health, we carefully placed the cub in a safe box and immediately initiated the reunion process.”