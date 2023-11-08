JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironmentwildlife

New species of wasp discovered in Kerala

New species of wasp is named after Dr Dhriti Banerjee, a noted entomologist.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 12:58 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Scientists of the Zoological Survey of India have discovered a new species of wasp, a winged insect, in the Western Ghat hills part of Kerala, a top ZSI official said on Wednesday.

The new species, Taeniogonalos dhritiae, has been discovered in the Ranipuram Hills area, ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee told PTI here.

The species is named after Dr Dhriti Banerjee, a noted entomologist.

Conducted by P Girish Kumar and VD Hegde, scientists of Western Ghats Regional Centre, ZSI, Kozhikode, the research work was published in the latest issue of the international journal ‘Zootaxa’.

Taeniogonalos dhritiae is a species in the family of Trigonalyidae. While there are about 122 described species of Trigonalyidae, in 16 genes worldwide, the knowledge of Indian Trigonalyidae is scanty with only eight described species till date, she said.

These insects are hyperparasitoids (parasites of parasites) where females lay eggs on other parasitic wasps.

The Trigonalyidae family is found in abundance in the parts of Europe, Northern Africa and Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 November 2023, 12:58 IST)
Kerala NewsPTIWestern GhatsZoological Survey of Indiaspecieswasps

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT