World's last wild horses return home to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after 200 years

"These are the first wild horses which have touched soil in the steppes of central Kazakhstan in hundreds of years," said Prague Zoo director Miroslav Bobek.

"We still have a long way to go, but this was a historic moment."

Czech army planes transported the horses - a stallion and six mares - on flights from Prague and Berlin to the Kazakh city of Arkalyk, from where they travelled seven hours by truck, accompanied by zoo keepers.

The horses will stay in an acclimatisation enclosure for a year to learn to find water and food during the steppe's harsh winters.