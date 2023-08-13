A ballet in the night

Now here is a slight problem. What exactly can Grace do? Her skills in ballet seem to be considerable, and yet it is revealed that her skills played no part in her ascension to the role of a Prima. Grace has something that draws her patron to her, and that something is tied to her dance. She does dance well, and she does have admirers. But what sets her apart from her peers, particularly Beatrice, is never really made clear. Her dance is tied to her patron’s powers as well, and that link is somewhat tenuous.