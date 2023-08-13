A ballet in the night

Nocturne by Alyssa Wees is the story of a ballerina in early 1940s Chicago, her hopes and dreams, and her devotion to her art. Told in the first person, Grace Dragotta’s story is reminiscent of a fairy tale, with an orphan plucked out of the streets by a stern benefactor, her sharp rise in the ballet company and the mysterious patron who demands more from Grace than she is ready to give.
At the start of the novel, Grace believes her dreams are coming true. The Mistress of Near North Ballet, her home for seven years, has decided that Grace shall be the Prima Ballerina Assoluta, the star of their choreographed performances. It is a decision that leaves Grace breathless and excited, even though she knows she will miss the current Prima, her dear friend Emilia.
And then, there is a staging of the Firebird, with Grace in the lead, and a mysterious patron appears. He seems to be absolutely obsessed with Grace and her dance, and one by one, secrets are revealed. Grace is sent roses that smell of life and death. She is given a violin that should not exist. Even her happiness at being Prima dissolves as more and more surprises are thrown at her, most of them unpleasant.
Eventually, the patron demands more than just her dance performances. He wants Grace herself. The Mistress of Near North Ballet, bedazzled by the endowment Grace’s patron offers her, gives up her Prima Ballerina rather quickly.
This is a strange novel, and most of it reads like a dream. Sentences are complex and meandering, and the narrative is extremely expressive. One could call it purple prose as everything, even the simple art of eating, is described in elaborate metaphorical detail. Despite the intricacy of the prose, however, there is an aura of otherworldliness about the story as Grace moves from one ordeal to the next.
There is also romance, and it is a strange one. Grace realises that her patron is not exactly mortal, and she is terrified and drawn to him at the same time. There are references to sleep, death, ballet, music and dreams. All of it centres around Grace and what she can do.
Now here is a slight problem. What exactly can Grace do? Her skills in ballet seem to be considerable, and yet it is revealed that her skills played no part in her ascension to the role of a Prima. Grace has something that draws her patron to her, and that something is tied to her dance. She does dance well, and she does have admirers. But what sets her apart from her peers, particularly Beatrice, is never really made clear. Her dance is tied to her patron’s powers as well, and that link is somewhat tenuous.
For most of the novel, Grace also remembers her past in extravagant prose. Her mother’s death, her brother’s murder, the grief of her violin tutor, her street performances with the violin, and her eventual acceptance at the Near North Ballet studio. Unlike several others who, one imagines, had to work hard to be accepted at Near North Ballet, Grace is accepted on the spot, and even given a nickname.
As far as characterisation goes, Grace’s passion for ballet overshadows just about everything else. She is rather withdrawn, prone to dark thoughts and darker dreams. She is frightened and bold at the same time, and very loyal to her friend Emilia. Her patron, often described as a beast, is mysterious and intensely, almost maniacally, obsessed with Grace, and wants to marry her. His assistant, Russo, has his own tricks up his sleeve, as well as a secret past.
There are some confusing moments towards the end, particularly as the patron’s true nature is revealed. Grace is caught up in schemes, plots, and shadowy magic…and some of what she sees and hears is truly bizarre.
Overall, Nocturne does have beautifully crafted moments and an intriguing storyline with a well-thought-out protagonist. It might have benefitted, however, from simpler prose and a smoother ending.