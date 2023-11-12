A celebration of extravagance

Mourning the death of the celebrated Antioquian painter and sculptor, the Colombian newspaper 'El Tiempo' hailed Botero as the greatest Colombian artist of all time. President Gustavo Petro reflected: “The painter of our traditions and our defects, the painter of our virtues has died. He painted violence and peace. He painted the pigeon that was rejected one thousand times, and put one thousand times on a throne.” The mayor of Medellin who announced seven official days of mourning said: “The works of Botero are part of our culture, they’re cardinal points, just like the mountains … We wouldn’t be who we are without him.”