A man of many journeys

With his precocious talent, friendly attitude, and artistic connections, Navroze emerged as one of the most admired cinematographers in the country. His work in award-winning features including Duvidha (1972, directed by Mani Kaul), 22nd June 1897 (1979/Nachiket Patwardhan), Percy (1989/Pervez Merwanji), and Hun Hunshi Hunshilal (1991/Sanjiv Shah) are spoken with respect and admiration to this day. In the documentary genre, he collaborated in international ventures directed by George Luneau, Pierre Hoffmann, and Martha Stewart, among others. In India, he worked with well-known directors including Ketan Mehta and Deepa Dhanraj to produce some of the best-known documentaries of his time. Two of his own ventures, Bharat Parikrama (chronicling his historic circumnavigation of India on a motorcycle in 2005), and Jhadu Katha (Broom story) are must-see films for any budding filmmaker.