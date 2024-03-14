Belligerence in a drum

At the onset of summer or spring, a fertilised female wasp called the Foundress emerges from hibernation and establishes the colony. She begins building a nest, lays eggs and cares for the young. Female wasp larvae hatch first. Once the first generation of wasps morph into adulthood, the Foundress turns queen. She now solely lays eggs, while her daughters run the colony. These female worker wasps don’t reproduce. Instead, they dedicate themselves wholly to caring for their siblings and nest-building.