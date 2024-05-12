Dancing fingers, restless beats

Anuradha, with her porcelain looks, long hair, and traditional wear, is not someone one would easily associate with aggressive percussion. But this is a woman who, with great ease, crafts classical wonders, sounds of birds, galloping horses and raindrops — all on the tabla. “Yes, it was tough”, she says, recalling the days of relentless practice and training from Zakir Hussain with whom she learnt for over two decades, her fingers breaking in pain, back pleading for rest, and tears rolling down for want of sleep. “I haven’t stopped learning,” she adds.