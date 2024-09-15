Happiness in tawny shades

In his first-ever exhibition in India, renowned French painter Henri Landier explored the theme of “Douce France” (Tender France) through stunning artworks in his figurative style.
The just-concluded month-long show at the Alliance Française in Delhi had on display over 90 artworks, all of which were journeys through France’s past and present, and told through the eyes of its people. Truly capturing the essence of the country, the exhibition had been on Landier’s mind for a long time.
“As French singer-songwriter and composer Charles Trenet’s famous French song goes, ‘It’s the country of my childhood, a country that I love’; that is why I decided to do this show that travels through all the regions in the country that I love,” explained Landier.
The 89-year-old artist has been creating since the age of 17. Based in Montmartre, Paris, his prints and paintings are inspired by what he calls the beauty of the world. His art has undergone a transformative journey since his humble beginnings. At the tender age of 18, he learnt the art of engraving at the prestigious Lacourière-Frélaut studio.
‘Gravures des Ténèbres’ or ‘Etchings of Darkness’ show a dark, obscure Paris of the 1950s and 1960s. At the time, the city was famous in the world, mostly due to Picasso and Dali. A five-year-long maritime adventure led to a major change in his art, introducing a vivid, dreamlike use of colour in his watercolours.
“My first paintings were dark because they reflected post-war Paris. When I started travelling, the landscapes were brighter and the people happier. I just drew what I saw. I also discovered in myself a passion for the sea, which is still one of my favourite themes to paint,” he said.
A new source of inspiration came at the age of 20 from a discovery of Provence in the south of France where he went on holiday with his wife and two girls in the summer. During this time, he began painting happiness and joy in tawny shades on large landscapes.
“When I discovered the light of Provence, just like Cézanne before me, I realised how much one landscape could change throughout the day. If you could spend a day out and make a painting every hour from the same point of view, you would have 24 different paintings. This is the way Cézanne painted the Montagne Sainte-Victoire so many times,” he explained.
Ever since, Landier has pursued his travels, documenting the places he passes through with bright watercolours, sharing his vision of the world, full of nostalgic childish wonder. In 2022, he returned to Provence, a region he loves for its light and strong colours.
Having created around 5,000 paintings and prints over his prolific career, Landier is a kind of ambassador of French art today. His work has been showcased in over 160 exhibitions in France, Europe, America and Japan, and can be found in galleries and collections worldwide. He continues to work in his Montmartre studio.