Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

How the Impressionists became the world's favorite painters, and the most misunderstood

It was 1874, it was a new republic, it was a new world. The artists who became the impressionists took seriously what we now often fear: that when life changes outwardly, culture must change inwardly.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 10:39 IST
Art

Follow us on :

Follow Us