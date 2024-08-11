India exotica in picture postcards

Giles Tillotson, who has curated the show, says the period (1857-1947) is marked by distinct changes in the way paintings of India were being made by foreign artists compared to earlier decades. He shares: “The artists of the earlier period, late 18th-mid-19th century, saw their work as contributing to bringing Indian civilisation, its history and culture, to the West. But the artists who came to India in this later period (1857-1947, covered by the present exhibition) engaged with it in ways quite different from their predecessors. They did not see themselves as part of Europe’s scholarly study of India’s past — even though it continued — but they offered a more personal view of Indian life, often at street level. They were now showing what they made of the view of India they had seen.”