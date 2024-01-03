Indian 'wild cat keeper' among untold stories in spotlight at UK palace

From butlers to cooks, from wetnurses to seamstresses, a host of workers managed life at court and used their skills and expertise to look after the royal family and their homes. The exhibition also attempts to highlight the unexpected origins and identities of some of these people, which have been uncovered by its curators during their research. In an age of great change in the form of colonial expansion, religious wars and a fledgling constitutional monarchy, new figures arrived at court from all over the world.