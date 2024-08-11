Is fancy technology overshadowing art?

Conventionally, outreach programs built around the exhibition to create for a for further engagement with the primary exhibit relied on performances, talks and lectures, workshops and panel discussions and other innovative events. The emphasis is on making art accessible, dissolving barriers between the art and the audience, and simultaneously building relationships with the existing audience while enticing new ones. As part of this effort, technology is often employed to reach out to more audiences and to forge greater engagement with them through immersive programming.