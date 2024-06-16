Lessons in conservation from ancient stepwells

Ghosh, a former chartered accountant with over two decades of experience in teaching finance, developed a deep interest in stepwells, albeit by chance. A few years ago, she visited Hampi. The water reservoirs here, called ‘Pushkaranis’, are splendid examples of the Vijayanagara style of architecture. Awestruck by their structural design, engineering and ornamentation combined with their functional aspects, and the fact that these were conceived and constructed several centuries ago, Ghosh began researching stepwells in extensive detail. It was impressive that water conservation and access were thought about in such great detail for centuries, she says. She has since visited numerous stepwells so far, located in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.