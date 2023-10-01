Melancholic beauty, pensive grace

“Featured singly or in groups of two or three, [these women] were seen either against flat, undistinguished backgrounds or in their surroundings,” observes historian and gallerist Kishore Singh. “The artist chronicles the lives of women from different rural and tribal communities with attentive details of their skin colour, traditional attire and jewellery but keener still to projecting an individual’s inner being or the dynamics between women. The seeming simplicity of the compositions belied the concern for women’s welfare and the need to document their unsung lives that drove the artist, herself practising at a time when women had few opportunities.” Prabha, who was just eight when Amrita died, openly acknowledged her impact. “There were not too many women painters in India at that time. There was only Amrita Sher-Gil. So I set out to create another Amrita. I respected her a lot. I also wanted my paintings to reach all parts of the world. It was my ambition to be a renowned painter based in Paris.”