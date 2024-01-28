‘Future Retro Future’ by Singaporean experimental illustrator André Wee re-envisions a new retro-future as it draws upon nostalgia and offers a counterbalance to technological overload while promoting sustainability and cultural heritage and enabling alternative visions of the future. “It allows us to reflect on the past, engage with the present, and shape a more thoughtful and inclusive future. My art is focused on stylised scenes of this reimagined future and explores what life could be or look like in these alternative realities; this can, in turn, inspire our path forward,” said Wee.