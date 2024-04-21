Public art: Visual flashpoints?

Serra’s installations in the public space focused on the topography of the land, were site-specific and employed scale to create enormous works that invited people to walk around and within the artwork, to view the sky and the surroundings through it — altering one’s sense of perception.

The sculptural installations, looming in their urban environment, made of industrial material, often using Cor-Ten steel with a unique rough texture on the surface, presented a counterpoint to the landscape. Unfortunately, one of his works ‘Tilted Arc’, a 120-foot-long, 12-foot-high wall of curved steel placed across the Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan in 1981, was perceived to be an eyesore by several people and became a controversial piece. It was finally dismantled into pieces and was put into storage in 1989.