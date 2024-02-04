Reeling in new fans of Karnatik music

She remembers her first formal concert that she performed as a youngster during the Ramanavami festival. The first few minutes of the concert were unnerving, but she quickly gained confidence and went on to give her best. In the initial years, the expectation from people to see her perform well considering her musical lineage did weigh on her. But over the years she has learnt to deal with it. She realises that people will have something to say irrespective of how she performs — if she does well, they will credit it to her family’s and Guru’s tutelage. If she falters, they will certainly criticise her performance. But despite the double-edged sword that her music lineage brings, she is immensely grateful as her learning has been mostly organic — imbibing music while watching her parents perform and grandfather teach.