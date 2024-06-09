Silence and steel

In 1964, Serra travelled to Paris with his friend Philip Glass. The works of Constantin Brâncuși and Alberto Giacometti, two of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century and pioneers of modernism, inspired him. Serra made regular visits to Brancusi’s studio and developed a strong admiration for Giacometti. “Brancusi and Giacometti showed me the many possibilities for engaging with space in new ways,” he reflected. “Giacometti proved working as an artist daily was a struggle. He epitomised the notion of existential dictate in sculpture.”