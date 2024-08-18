The man who froze time

In 1872, Leland Stanford, a railroad tycoon and avid racehorse owner, hired Muybridge to take pictures of his favourite horse, Occident, while trotting. He wanted the photographer to freeze the horse’s movement in a split second, an unthinkable idea at the time. Stanford wanted to prove his theory that in the galloping of a horse, there was a split second when all four legs were in the air. The initial efforts resulted in fuzzy pictures. In April 1873, Muybridge claimed to have successfully photographed ‘Occident’ in motion, but the response was not enthusiastic.