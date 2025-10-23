Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

The Mona Lisa, a gold toilet and now the Louvre’s royal jewels: A fascinating history of art heists

The objects taken were France’s royal jewels, formerly belonging to the Empress Eugénie, Napoleon III’s wife and arts patron.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 06:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 06:46 IST
robberyMona LisaArt heist

Follow us on :

Follow Us