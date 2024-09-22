Vitality on the canvas

He urged them to confront the world and capture what they saw. Driving them into a process of self-discovery, he told them that ‘anything that strikes you as real is worthy of being painted.’ Bellows, like his mentor, revelled in being part of the chaos and disorder of New York City. He infused a pulsating vitality of city life with its tottering tenements and ragged inhabitants into his paintings. He never dismissed everyday events as inconsequential; instead, he drew inspiration from them. His paintings reflected his fascination and encounters with the city’s engineering feats, its construction sites, its restless churning, and its rugged topography. He discarded false symmetries and academic diktats in favour of presenting the world as he saw and experienced it.