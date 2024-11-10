Weaving magic with wild grass

<p class="bodytext">Squatting on colourful plastic sheets, a group of women are busy handcrafting stunning objects from the needle-like leaves of Sabai grass, known locally as ‘bubai’ in eastern Odisha’s poverty-stricken Mayurbhanj district.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Amidst chatter and laughter, the women’s fingers fly over objects magically taking shape in their hands — multi-hued baskets, handbags, plant holders, bowls, trays, roti containers, collectables…Although traditionally used to make only ropes, mats and utility materials, Sabai is now seeing a revival with craftspersons using it to make a plethora of lifestyle items in huge demand from luxury stores in India and abroad.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This commercial interest is also benefitting thousands of poor women across 45-odd villages in Mayurbhanj, a region where income opportunities are hobbled by scarcity of water and dense forests that preclude any industrial activity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Two years ago, I knew nothing about Sabai weaving but I’m now selling my handicrafts in posh city shops,” beams Parbati Marndi from Jualibhanga village. Malati Murmu’s story is similarly inspirational. The 33-year-old, who wasn’t “respected” by her in-laws earlier, says her life transformed after she started earning through Sabai products. “Now my family consults me on all important matters which makes me feel valued,” elaborates the Bhairangisole village resident.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Marndi and Murmu both belong to the de-notified Lodha and Santal tribes respectively and are members of Sikshasandhan, a local NGO that holds Sabai grass crafts workshops and programs. Founded by educationist and tribal activist Anil Pradhan, it also builds community leadership while promoting tribal culture and education.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Marndi says that learning the craft has changed her life. “Earlier I used to collect saal leaves from the forest, dry them, and make dinner plates. My daily income rarely crossed Rs 40. It was a lot of hard work. But now, I take home Rs 250-300 daily.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sikshasandhan project manager Swagatika Bhuyan informs that the organisation focuses on skill building by training local women in the Sabai craft. “We also support them in marketing the products and, in the future, the aim is to register a producer company for them to manage and operate,” she adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">From the earlier handful, over 190 types of Sabai grass products are currently being made by Mayurbhanj’s women and have been exported to Florida, US. Plans are afoot for the products to be exported to the UK and the UAE as well. They are also being sold through various government-run stores. Being linked with the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society has provided additional marketing heft to the women’s groups. Over time, many new designs have been introduced keeping in mind customer demand. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Sabai grass weaving art is done meticulously and care is taken to ensure no energy-intensive manufacturing techniques are used that harm the environment. “We currently have 50 groups of 30 women each and will add more batches soon. There’s a huge interest in the craft and its income potential,” adds Bhuyan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When the women — mostly illiterate — join the cooperative, they’re like a blank canvas, explains Bhuyan. “After three months of intensive training, or once they learn the ropes, quite literally, they can’t believe how they’re creating such beautiful objects.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">It helps that the raw material for the products — Sabai grass — comes free. It grows wild in Mayurbhanj and is sun-dried and tied up in bundles after harvest. It is then hand-twisted and tightened with a cycle ring. The rough edges are removed by rubbing them on the tree trunks although some artisans use a twisting machine following which the ropes are arranged into bundles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Next, braids are made — a process similar to hair braiding — and the rough edges lopped off. The grass is then dyed and sorted according to its length and quality and marked for making different items. It can take up to three days to make one item, the artisans inform. Larger items or those with intricate designs like furniture can take even a week.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Sabai craft has dramatically bolstered the local economy; tourist footfall has also surged improving the tribals’ living standards while encouraging some women to set up their own shops and turn entrepreneurs. However, challenges remain, such as issues regarding the marketing of products and their transportation to cities. Lack of warehousing facilities also means that during monsoons, the products absorb moisture, eroding their quality and saleability.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“But gradually, word has spread and we’re now flooded with orders. Big producer groups, private dealers, and government departments are stepping forward to care of logistics and warehousing,” elaborates Bhuyan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What’s most heartening though is that the women artisans, who had never ventured out of their village, are now attending training programs and participating in fairs and festivals across the country. </p>