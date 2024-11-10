Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Weaving magic with wild grass

Squatting on colourful plastic sheets, a group of women are busy handcrafting stunning objects from the needle-like leaves of Sabai grass, known locally as ‘bubai’ in eastern Odisha’s poverty-stricken Mayurbhanj district.
Neeta Lal
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 23:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 23:02 IST
lifestyleArtSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us