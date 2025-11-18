<p>Infosys co-founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narayana-murthy">Narayana Murthy</a> has once again revived the discussion around longer work hours in India — this time invoking China’s controversial 9-9-6 work culture. In his interaction with <em>Republic TV</em>, the 79-year-old entrepreneur referred to the practice once common in several Chinese tech firms, where employees reportedly worked from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week.</p><p>That schedule adds up to a gruelling 72-hour work week. This system had drawn strong criticisms for its toll on worker's health, personal lives and overall well-being due to which China's Supreme People's Court, in 2021, formally decalred the 9-9-6 structure illegal, though there several question the implementation of the ruling.</p><p><strong>Murthy’s renewed pitch</strong></p><p>During the interview, Murthy suggested that young Indians should be willing to put in similar hours if the country hopes to accelerate economic progress. He echoed the argument he made earlier—when he said Indians ought to work 70 hours a week, asserting once again that extraordinary commitment is needed for nation-building.</p><p>At a centenary event of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, he said, “If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will?” </p>.'Strengthening national and institutional focus on research vital for better India': Narayana Murthy.<p>He has further justified that it wasn't about exploiting people, but rather about boosting India’s productivity so the country can compete globally. </p><p>Murthy has publicly stated that he does not believe in “work-life balance.” </p><p>Drawing from his own experience, he’s claimed that during his career at Infosys he routinely worked 70+ hours per week for more than 40 years, arriving early and leaving late. </p><p>“What they call 9-9-6 in China basically means working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week—72 hours,” Murthy said, adding that India’s youth should not shy away from such schedules. He went on to argue that people should “first create a life” before thinking about work-life balance.</p><p><strong>Why this drew flak?</strong></p><p>His latest comments also reignited criticism online. Many have questioned the ethics and how feasible this system would be, indicating towards issues such as lack of overtime pay, wage stagnation and the absence of corresponding benefits for junior employees. Several others pointed out the mental and physical exhaustion that the workers might face sue the excessive hours. </p><p>Social media users also contrasted Murthy’s endorsement of the 9-9-6 model with work cultures in Europe, where shorter days and a five-day week are common. Several others reported his previous posts where he is on vacations with his family and expressed that Murthy wants the staffers and common public ton work 72 hours a week so that 'people like him' can go on holidays and 'watch cricket with his son-in-law'.</p>