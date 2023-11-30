When letters jump and words dance

The paintings involve more technical expertise and careful planning than evident on the surface. Animesh says there are challenges galore in Kannada calligraphy, and it is not as easy as English or other languages. "Kannada alphabets are of different sizes unlike English, where all the letters are approximately of the same size except ‘m’ and ‘w’, which are significantly larger. Thus, it is difficult to standardise the letters to one size but we have succeeded in doing so," he adds.