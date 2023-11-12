When the bite is worse than the bark

As kids, we were always warned against running around dogs, or approaching them when they were eating, sleeping, nursing or were too old and sick. If we did and got bitten, it was squarely our fault, and the dog would never be blamed for defending itself. We needed to learn how to behave around dogs, my grandma would say. In contrast, a dog bite today has much at stake for the dog and its parents. In countries like the US or UK, one bite, irrespective of what circumstances led to it, could result in city authorities confiscating the dog, rehoming it or euthanising it. If it’s a street dog in India, chances are high it could be beaten to death or poisoned.