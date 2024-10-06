Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

A delving into despair

Bestselling author Sally Rooney has deftly portrayed the loneliness and disillusionment of the post-truth and religious world in her recent release, Intermezzo, by crafting a narrative saturated by her characters’ inescapable regrets.
Rutba Iqbal
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 02:49 IST
BooksFeaturesBook review

Follow us on :

Follow Us