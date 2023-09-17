A thousand tragedies per square mile...

It is no secret that Kabul is moulded by its turbulent history, but what sets Shadow City apart is the author’s determination to not present a singular, gory narrative. She reminds us that this is also the city where you would run into Woojodi — an old, frail poet and librarian who will talk to anyone for hours about the bookshelves of Kabul’s public library. Khan traces the history of Kabul by walking, which she was cautioned from doing time and again. Even when not under Taliban rule, it was never easy for women to occupy public spaces the way men do; they always needed “a sanctioned reason to be on the streets”. As she walks, with no definitive purpose, the city reveals itself to be full of surprises. We read about its oldest library with endless stacks of Persian and Urdu poetry, the lives of the city’s booksellers who showed up to their stores to sell books through every conflict and war, college love affairs, heartbreak, and traditional Afghan weddings. Khan also writes about the graveyards littered across Kabul, the increasing number of suicide bombers, conflict becoming routine to the nation, lack of food and resources, the rising cases of mental illness and rampant opium addiction.