At the crossroads of science and philosophy

In the riveting biography, Jagadish Chandra Bose: The Reluctant Physicist by Sudipto Das, readers are treated to a comprehensive exploration of the life and times of a man who stood at the crossroads of science, philosophy, and India’s history. Das eloquently explores Bose’s life, peeling back the layers to reveal his significant contributions to science and his profound influence on the nation.
The book is divided into four parts, each contributing to the exploration of unity. Complemented by a detailed prologue and epilogue, the story provides a comprehensive journey. Adding to the richness of the book is an informative foreword by Gautam Basu, formerly associated with the Bose Institute. In this foreword, Prof Basu offers a brief history of the foundation of scientific research institutes in pre-Independence India and delves into Jagdish Chandra Bose’s relationship with Swami Vivekananda, Sister Nivedita, Mahatma Gandhi, and Rabindranath Tagore, among others.
Sudipto Das writes in the book that Einstein met Bose in 1926 in Geneva. He further mentions that Einstein reportedly said: ‘If only for a single one of his many discoveries, Bose should have a statue erected in his memory’.
The story opens in an engaging, non-academic and almost fiction-like style, making it accessible even to those unfamiliar with the scientific jargon that underpins Bose’s achievements. Author Sudipto Das paints a realistic picture of Bose’s pioneering work, presenting him not only as a scientist but as a multifaceted personality deeply entrenched in the cultural and social milieu of his time.
At the heart of Das’ biography lies Bose’s role as an unsung hero in the development of radio technology. In the late 1990s, recognition was finally bestowed upon him as one of the inventors of the radio, alongside Marconi, thus taking the covers off a long-overlooked chapter in the history of science. Das carefully navigates through Bose’s journey, shedding light on his patent for a semiconductor device and his groundbreaking creation of millimetre waves for radio communication, a technology that has found a resurgence in the era of 5G.
Beyond the scientific realm, Das delves into Bose’s intriguing connections with luminaries like Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, illuminating the labyrinth of relationships that shaped his life. The author skilfully traverses through Bose’s oscillation between being favoured and disfavoured by the English, loved and hated by his peers, and mythified and forgotten by his compatriots. The scientist emerges as a contronym, a figure whose identity is paradoxical and enigmatic.
A unique aspect of the biography is its exploration of Bose’s contributions to plant neurobiology, a field where he asserted that plants could feel pain akin to animals and humans. Author Sudipto Das presents Bose’s visionary ideas, predating contemporary scientific understanding by decades. This revelation adds another layer to his legacy, positioning him not just as a physicist but as a pioneer in interdisciplinary thought.
The narrative is not confined to Bose’s scientific achievements but extends to the socio-political milieu of India during his lifetime. Bose lived through a turbulent phase in the country’s history, and Das expertly contextualises his life within the broader canvas of India’s struggle for independence. The reader gains insights into his interactions with key figures of the time, providing a nuanced understanding of his impact on the sociopolitical landscape.
We realise while reading that the strength of Das’ book lies in its humanising portrayal of iconic figures like Tagore and Vivekananda, offering readers a glimpse into their personal lives and relationships with the physicist. These elements transform the biography into a relatable read, transcending the boundaries of a conventional scientific chronicle. The book succeeds not only in demystifying the ‘Boseian’ myth but also in showcasing the larger-than-life persona of a man whose contributions to humanity surpassed the boundaries of conventional science.