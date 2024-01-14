At the crossroads of science and philosophy

At the heart of Das’ biography lies Bose’s role as an unsung hero in the development of radio technology. In the late 1990s, recognition was finally bestowed upon him as one of the inventors of the radio, alongside Marconi, thus taking the covers off a long-overlooked chapter in the history of science. Das carefully navigates through Bose’s journey, shedding light on his patent for a semiconductor device and his groundbreaking creation of millimetre waves for radio communication, a technology that has found a resurgence in the era of 5G.