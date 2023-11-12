Between regret and revenge

Speaking of justice, Eng conveys the cause of the colonised — the Malays and the Chinese — through elite European eyes, which may seem strange at first, given his own cultural heritage and Straits Chinese lineage. On second thoughts, it seems like an act of revolution, to be able to let the oppressor narrate his tale of oppression by being oblivious to it at the same time. Eng’s novel wears a fancy, flawless coat of history and culture, but beneath it, is an old vest with holes, indicating the colonial exploits of Malaysia, China, Africa, and India — exposing the immoralities of history and its people. Beneath the illusion of an elite society lies its tragedy. Lesley, Robert, Ethel, Maugham, and even Gerald, are the messengers of this tragedy, in Eng’s novel, giving it almost a Freudian touch.