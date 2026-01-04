<p><strong>The Bookshop Of Secrets</strong></p>.<p>Kerry Barrett</p>.<p>Harper, pp 336, Rs 499</p>.<p>Set in wartime Lisbon, this atmospheric historical novel follows a young woman drawn into a mysterious bookshop with dangerous secrets. Featuring espionage, romance, and an irresistible setting, it’s perfect for readers who love immersive, page-turning historical fiction.</p>.<p><strong>Colour My Grave Purple</strong></p>.<p>Shehnab Sahin</p>.<p>Niyogi, pp 258, Rs 695</p>.<p>This is an unusual anthology of historical fiction from Assam, which spans a century of the Northeastern state’s colourful past, evoking a vivid journey from the 1850s to the 2000s.</p>.<p><strong>The Man From The Time Machine</strong></p>.<p>Hanif Hurairah</p>.<p>EkamFolks, pp 268, Rs 399</p>.<p>This inspirational success story—reminiscent of timeless works like The Alchemist—is more than just a tale. It is the story of your success! Are you ready to see it unfold?</p>.<p><strong>Window With A Train Attached</strong></p>.<p>C P Surendran</p>.<p>SpeakingTiger, pp 152, Rs 399</p>.<p>These poems explore the unsettling truth that we cannot fully possess our lives, even as we live them, except perhaps through their recreation in art.</p>.<p><strong>Kaayaa</strong></p>.<p>Dr Kaginale and N Shankaran (translator)</p>.<p class="bodytext">Vintage, pp 336, Rs 599</p>.<p class="bodytext">A novel translated from Kannada, mostly set in the United States, Kaayaa (which translates to ‘body’) touches upon various contemporary themes, from sexuality and disease to politics and marriage.</p>