Homefeaturesbooks

Bookrack for the week (Dec 10 to Dec 16)

Last Updated 09 December 2023, 23:55 IST

Indian Punter League

Abhishek Bhatt

Westland, pp 246, Rs 399

This book unravels the story of an audacious con where a group of small-time conmen managed to dupe seasoned Russian gamblers by staging a fake IPL. A story so wildly improbable, it seems impossible for it to be true. Only, it is.

All That Sizzles

Sakshama Puri Dhariwal

Penguin, pp 328, Rs 295

Wedding planner Tanvi Bedi is all fired up about her latest project, the $100 million wedding of a media heiress. The only hitch is her high-profile client’s wishlist chef, Nik Shankar. 

The Kidnapping Of Mark Twain

Anuradha Kumar

Speaking Tiger, pp 281, Rs 399

In 1896, Mark Twain arrives at the docks of Bombay, wife and daughter in tow, and, after attending a party in his honour, vanishes from his room at the iconic Watson’s Hotel in the dead of night.

The Girl In The Magical Flute

Meena Arora Nayak

Aleph, pp 192, Rs 599

Imaginatively retold and beautifully illustrated, this book gives classic folk tales and lore from India (and beyond) a contemporary flavour.

The Eternal Religion

Karan Singh

Speaking Tiger, pp 266, Rs 599

The author draws upon 70 years of his writing on aspects of Hinduism, to show why he believes that ‘the spiritual equality that [Hinduism] teaches is more egalitarian than perhaps any other concept known to man’.

