Bookrack for the week (Dec 10 to Dec 16)

Indian Punter League
Abhishek Bhatt
Westland, pp 246, Rs 399
This book unravels the story of an audacious con where a group of small-time conmen managed to dupe seasoned Russian gamblers by staging a fake IPL. A story so wildly improbable, it seems impossible for it to be true. Only, it is.
All That Sizzles
Sakshama Puri Dhariwal
Penguin, pp 328, Rs 295
Wedding planner Tanvi Bedi is all fired up about her latest project, the $100 million wedding of a media heiress. The only hitch is her high-profile client’s wishlist chef, Nik Shankar.
The Kidnapping Of Mark Twain
Anuradha Kumar
Speaking Tiger, pp 281, Rs 399
In 1896, Mark Twain arrives at the docks of Bombay, wife and daughter in tow, and, after attending a party in his honour, vanishes from his room at the iconic Watson’s Hotel in the dead of night.
The Girl In The Magical Flute
Meena Arora Nayak
Aleph, pp 192, Rs 599
Imaginatively retold and beautifully illustrated, this book gives classic folk tales and lore from India (and beyond) a contemporary flavour.
The Eternal Religion
Karan Singh
Speaking Tiger, pp 266, Rs 599
The author draws upon 70 years of his writing on aspects of Hinduism, to show why he believes that ‘the spiritual equality that [Hinduism] teaches is more egalitarian than perhaps any other concept known to man’.