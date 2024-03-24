JOIN US
Homefeaturesbooks

Bookrack for the week (March 24 to March 30)

Last Updated 23 March 2024, 23:54 IST

And They Lived Ever After

Rising Flame (Editor)

HarperCollins, pp 241, Rs 399

This book grew out of a programme organised by Rising Flame, an award-winning non-profit that seeks to build an inclusive world in which diverse bodies, minds and voices thrive with dignity.

Bookshops & Bonedust

Travis Baldree

Macmillan, pp 368, Rs 750

Set twenty years before the events of Legends & Lattes, this is a standalone cosy fantasy about the power of good bookshops.

Secret Of The Saligrama

Prabha Karve

The Write Order, pp 205, Rs 299

In this thrilling conclusion to the Secret of Saligrama, Asha and Arun embark on a quest to uncover the long-lost mystical Saligrama, a legendary artefact said to possess unimaginable power.

Manohar Kahani

Raghu Srinivasan

Hachette, pp 218, Rs 399

Life is perfectly peaceful for the Mehtas. Kalyani Mehta’s homestay by the sea is a little garden of Eden where she, her retired occultist husband and her feckless son live happy, dysfunctional lives. Enter snake.

The Winner’s Mindset

Shane Watson

HarperCollins, pp 288, Rs 499

The cricketer shares the secrets that helped him tap into his skillset at will. Using his own in-game experiences, scientific methodology and an easy-to-understand mental skills framework, he promises to make you performance-ready.

(Published 23 March 2024, 23:54 IST)
bookFeatures

