Bookrack for the week (March 24 to March 30)

And They Lived Ever After
HarperCollins, pp 241, Rs 399
This book grew out of a programme organised by Rising Flame, an award-winning non-profit that seeks to build an inclusive world in which diverse bodies, minds and voices thrive with dignity.
Macmillan, pp 368, Rs 750
Set twenty years before the events of Legends & Lattes, this is a standalone cosy fantasy about the power of good bookshops.
The Write Order, pp 205, Rs 299
In this thrilling conclusion to the Secret of Saligrama, Asha and Arun embark on a quest to uncover the long-lost mystical Saligrama, a legendary artefact said to possess unimaginable power.
Life is perfectly peaceful for the Mehtas. Kalyani Mehta’s homestay by the sea is a little garden of Eden where she, her retired occultist husband and her feckless son live happy, dysfunctional lives. Enter snake.
HarperCollins, pp 288, Rs 499
The cricketer shares the secrets that helped him tap into his skillset at will. Using his own in-game experiences, scientific methodology and an easy-to-understand mental skills framework, he promises to make you performance-ready.
(Published 23 March 2024, 23:54 IST)