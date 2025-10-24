Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 9 paise to 87.79 against US dollar in early trade

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 153.18 points to 84,403.22 in early trade while the Nifty was down 51.1 points to 25,840.30.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 05:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 05:22 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us