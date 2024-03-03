Bookrack for the week (March 3 to March 9)

HarperCollins, →→pp 416, Rs 499
Sebastian Trapp is a mystery himself. And maybe a murderer. Two decades ago, his first wife and son vanished, and the case was never solved. Is the master of mystery playing a deadly game?
All The Sinners Bleed
S A Cosby
Titus Crown is the first Black sheriff in the history of Charon County, Virginia. But a year to the day after Titus’s election, a school teacher is killed by a former student. What happens next?
The Earth Quakes
Subimal Misra
HarperCollins, →→pp 453, Rs 599
Subimal Misra, anarchist and activist, was a literary genius, and among India’s greatest contemporary masters. This book brings together his final creations: 20 stories written between 1991 and 2010.
A dangerous alliance between a Vampyre bride and an Alpha werewolf becomes a love deep enough to sink your teeth into in this new paranormal romance from the New York Times bestselling author of The Love Hypothesis.
Cobra In My Kitchen
Zai Whitekar
This book introduces you to the fascinating side of wriggly snakes, jumpy frogs, lively lizards, colourful chameleons and even a tiger or two, along with many more unmissable adventures.
