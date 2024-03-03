JOIN US
Homefeaturesbooks

Bookrack for the week (March 3 to March 9)

Last Updated 03 March 2024, 00:23 IST

A J Finn

HarperCollins, →→pp 416, Rs 499

Sebastian Trapp is a mystery himself. And maybe a murderer. Two decades ago, his first wife and son vanished, and the case was never solved. Is the master of mystery playing a deadly game?

All The Sinners Bleed

S A Cosby

Hachette, pp 352, Rs 699

Titus Crown is the first Black sheriff in the history of Charon County, Virginia. But a year to the day after Titus’s election, a school teacher is killed by a former student. What happens next?

The Earth Quakes

Subimal Misra

HarperCollins, →→pp 453, Rs 599

Subimal Misra, anarchist and activist, was a literary genius, and among India’s greatest contemporary masters. This book brings together his final creations: 20 stories written between 1991 and 2010.

Bride

Ali Hazelwood

Sphere, pp 403, →Rs 599

A dangerous alliance between a Vampyre bride and an Alpha werewolf becomes a love deep enough to sink your teeth into in this new paranormal romance from the New York Times bestselling author of The Love Hypothesis.

Cobra In My Kitchen

Zai Whitekar

Hachette, pp 200, Rs 399

This book introduces you to the fascinating side of wriggly snakes, jumpy frogs, lively lizards, colourful chameleons and even a tiger or two, along with many more unmissable adventures.

(Published 03 March 2024, 00:23 IST)
BooksSpecialsFeatures

