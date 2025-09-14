Bookrack for the week (Sept 14 to Sept 20)

<p><strong>‘They Will Shoot You, Madam’</strong></p>.<p>Harinder Baweja</p>.<p>Roli, pp 400, Rs 895</p>.<p>Award-winning journalist Harinder Baweja has ventured deep into conflict zones, bringing to light stories from difficult terrains. The book reflects her dispatches from ground zero and captures the psychology of violence.</p>.<p><strong>Days At The Torunka Cafe</strong></p>.<p>Satoshi Yagisawa</p>.<p>HarperCollins, pp 220, Rs 399</p>.<p>From the author of the Morisaki Bookshop novels comes a charming and poignant story set in a quiet Tokyo café where customers find unexpected connections and experience everyday miracles.</p>.<p><strong>Wild Reverence</strong></p>.<p>Rebecca Ross</p>.<p>HarperCollins, pp 400, Rs 699</p>.<p>Born to the firelit domain of the underworld, Matilda is the youngest goddess of her clan, blessed with humble messenger magic. But in a land where gods kill each other for magic, Matilda must come of age sooner than most.</p>.<p><strong>Still Bobbi</strong></p>.<p>Bobbi Brown</p>.<p>Bloomsbury, pp 320, Rs 699</p>.<p>Legendary entrepreneur Bobbi Brown shares her personal story of invention and reinvention in her captivating first memoir. Bobbi’s memoir provides the tools to pursue your dreams with clarity and confidence.</p>.<p><strong>Blade Of Fury</strong></p>.<p>Ranjith Radhakrishnan</p>.<p>Westland, pp 352, Rs 499</p>.<p>The epic saga of Parashurama continues as adventure seeks him out, paranormal forces hunt him, and he seeks to bring the mystical to life. The sixth avatar of Mahavishnu traverses sacred landscapes in a tale that bridges Vedic spirituality and Tantra.</p>