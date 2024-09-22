Home
features

Bookrack for the week: September 22 to September 28

DHNS
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 23:19 IST

Madwoman

Chelsea Bieker

HarperCollins, pp 336, Rs 499

To the outside world, Clove has it all. But then a letter arrives from a women’s prison in California — a letter that threatens to expose the secrets of a past she has worked so hard to hide.

The Last Great Plague

Natasha Sarkar

OUP, pp 257, Rs 4,999

Plague has attained pandemic proportions on three occasions in recorded history. It is within the context of the third, modern pandemic that this book unfolds: an outbreak which took over 12 million lives in India alone.

Glimmers

Cailin Hargreaves

Penguin, pp 200, Rs 414

This is a guide to finding joy in the everyday. This heartfelt collection of poems and illustrations illuminates the small yet powerful moments that spark happiness and gratitude.

Chicanery

Timeri N Murari

Niyogi, pp 327, Rs 695

After 20 years in exile, David Richelieu returns to his homeland where an execution warrant awaits him for unspecified crimes. At the border, the AI cameras identify him as the ex-Prime Minister, and he is arrested right there...

Astro Chimp

David Walliams

HarperCollins, pp 223, Rs 699

Nasa’s scientists thought he’d be the perfect chimp to send into space. Little did Chump know that he had been selected for a deadly and dangerous mission.

