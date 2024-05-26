Asako Yuzuki’s 'Butter': Chewing the fat with a serial killer

Yuzuki’s descriptions of the daily struggles of modern women, mixed with mouth-watering descriptions of flavour combinations make it all the more clear how food is intertwined with every aspect of our lives, and are a delight to read. She presents all her characters to the readers freshly prepared, topped to the brim with garnishes and individually wrapped. You can delve into the world of each character through their eating and cooking habits. It often makes the reader wonder whether gluttony is a sin or if the gluttonous are the only innocents left in the world.