Choosing serenity over cynicism

Lorenzo answers that it’s the layers of religious ritual that have obscured the idea of the divine. He worries about the appropriateness of his answer — but Mother Abbess’s appreciation for his search, and his desire to find ballast in an uncertain world and time pave the way for Lorenzo’s eventual acceptance into monastic life. His family are puzzled and doesn’t understand it, least of all his mother who takes exception to losing her son to the Benedictines. While she can’t stop him, she hopes, she says, to see him again before she dies. From thereon, time slows as the monastic life takes over Lorenzo’s days. It takes years before another significant change comes upon him when a chance meeting with a fellow monk, Luca, who lives in Bangladesh, inspires Lorenzo to also move to that country. As with all things monastic, it’s not an immediate departure but one done with careful preparation.