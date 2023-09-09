Five books on motorcycle design

‘The Motorcycle...’ looks at decades of engineering and design in motorcycles. It delves into factors like the demise of the internal combustion engine, rise of electric powered vehicles, motorcycle design revolutionised by new technologies, etc. It walks readers through the evolution of this automotive machine and culture of desire, freedom, and rebellion, which surrounds it. The book elucidates 100 examples of motorcycle design from the late 19th century to the present day.