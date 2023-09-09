Five books on motorcycle design

Motorcycle: Evolution, Design, Passion
Author: Mick Walker
Motorcycle racer and historian Mick Walker places the spotlight on the evolution of motorcycles, and how they turned into status symbols, in connection with history, politics, and technology.
The book offers insights from late 19th-century companies like Gottlieb Daimler and Hildebrand & Wolfmuller to today’s manufacturers like Harley Davidson, Ducati, Honda, BMW, Aprilia, and Triumph-Walker.
It looks at their historical context and technological and stylistic innovations.
Motorcycle Engineering
Author: Andrew Livesey
For anyone interested in motorcycles, motorcycling, and the industry, this book will give useful insights into how the motorcycles are made and function. Motorcycles and scooters provide the freedom of personal transport that helps cover large distances quickly.
To celebrate their importance, the book includes a brief history along with a detailed timeline about their evolution in the backdrop of major world events. The book includes a glossary and abbreviation list of all technical terms in the field.
The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire
Author: Ultan Guilfoyle and Charles M Falco
‘The Motorcycle...’ looks at decades of engineering and design in motorcycles. It delves into factors like the demise of the internal combustion engine, rise of electric powered vehicles, motorcycle design revolutionised by new technologies, etc. It walks readers through the evolution of this automotive machine and culture of desire, freedom, and rebellion, which surrounds it. The book elucidates 100 examples of motorcycle design from the late 19th century to the present day.
A Guide to Motor-Cycle Design - A Collection of Vintage Articles on Motor Cycle Construction
Authors: Various
This book features a collection of articles on motorcycle construction and maintenance, including information dating back to the 1900s. Each publication has been professionally curated and this particular instalment contains information on design and construction of motorcycles. It goes into detail on different aspects of motorcycle design — giving insights into the subject, and understand it in its historical context.
The Build: How the Masters Design Custom Motorcycles
Author: Robert Hoekman Jr
This pageturner is loaded with photographs and insights from today’s best builders. It features advice from masters of motorcycle design, including John Ryland (Classified Moto), Alan Stulberg (Revival Cycles), Jared Johnson (Holiday Customs), Jarrod DelPrado (DP Customs), and Max Hazan (Hazan Motorworks).
This 192-page book can work as a blueprint to building a custom bike. It starts with explaining how different bike styles are, moves on to a concise and easy guide about finding a donor bike, evaluating how to alter it to one’s needs, looks at selecting and building parts, and painting and finishing, and the kind of performance modifications that would be ideal.