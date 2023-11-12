Magic missing in Depression-era saga

The Trackers is also the title of the mural that Welch creates in the Dawes post office. For any Parks and Recreation fan, the details that Frazier lets slip of the artwork might have the unfortunate effect of recalling the murals that appear in that show. Sure, The Trackers mural is depiction of Wyoming’s heroic people and their rich fauna and flora and not the satirical takes on US history that are strewn around Pawnee, but like so much in the novel, its nebulous descriptions and lack of a concrete theme that Welch himself confesses to on the page makes you wonder if there might have been a better book in here somewhere if Frazier and his hero had taken just a little more interest in their respective projects.