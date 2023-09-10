Marriage in a Covid vacuum

The one plot point designed to do just this, Mallika discovering she’s pregnant just as the country goes into lockdown, is also painted in beige tones. Though she conveys her internal anxiety about being pregnant and tries to hide it from her husband and in-laws, there again seems to be a lack of any real danger here. If she were to declare it, she’d be stuck in the marriage she wants to exit and her mother-in-law would be oppressive and take over her life. But the obliviousness of her husband and her mother-in-law only seeing her on video calls erases this tension as well.